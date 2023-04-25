JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene presented a proposal to the Board of Trustees for school construction and proposed relocations and consolidations for the 2023-24 school year.

On Monday, April 24, JPS held its first of several meetings to discuss the proposed plans with staff and parents. People who attended the meeting were also given the chance to voice their concerns about possible school consolidations.

Several elementary, middle and high schools in the district could be closed for repairs next school year, meaning hundreds of students would have to be bused to another school.

“All of the practices I think we’ve been able to pilot during COVID with transitions of students from virtual to in person, that we could deploy some of those same strategies. So, having activities over the summer to bridge the two communities, we feel like will be a success,” said JPS Deputy Superintendent Kathleen Grigsby.

The district received millions of federal dollars, which would be used for projects like installing new HVAC systems, adding outdoor learning spaces and restroom renovations. Baker Elementary School is one of the schools that will be closed, which has neighbors concerned about the security of the building.

“It wouldn’t take long for the thieves to come in and strip this building bare, and we’d have another big eye sore in the neighborhood. And that’s my only concern is that, how are we going to secure this building?” questioned Don Coleman, a JPS parent.

JPS officials said the concerns of parents at these meetings will not be taken lightly, but the district is working to quickly start on repairs due to a strict deadline for the money to be sent.

“One of the other major drivers in the timing around this is the need to spend federal dollars. We have tens of millions of dollars in federal funding. It’s important that we act urgently and get the dollars spent, so we don’t have to send the money back to DC,” said Dr. Edward Sivak, president of the JPS Board of Trustees.

JPS officials said teachers and staffs will be moved to vacant positions across the district during consolidation, and none of them will be laid off. The next public meeting to discuss the proposed plans is set for Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Pecan Park Elementary School.

The Board is expected to vote on these plans on Tuesday, May 2 during a regular board meeting.