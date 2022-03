JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District held a second series of ribbon cutting ceremonies on Tuesday, March 8.

One of the events happened at Northwest Middle School. Leaders celebrated the completion of several projects, which totaled $1.1 million.

The completed projects include the replacement of 70,000 square feet of carpet with vinyl flooring, LED lighting, and the replacement of heating and air conditioning (HVAC)units.