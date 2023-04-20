JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host a districtwide job fair on Saturday, April 22.

The event will be held at Cardozo Middle School, located at 3180 McDowell Road Extension, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following departments will be on site to meet applicants:

Campus Enforcement

Child Nutrition

Transportation

Maintenance

Teacher Assistants

Teachers

Support Staff

Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resume, and teachers should bring a copy of their teaching certificate.

For more information and details about current employment opportunities, contact the JPS Human Resources Office of Recruitment at 601-985-3159 or visit the district’s employment webpage.