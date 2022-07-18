JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) and ‪the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers’ Project will host an informational session on Monday, July 18.

The meeting will be held in the School Board meeting room at 621 South State Street in downtown Jackson from 5:45 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The session will share information about guardianship. Attendees will also learn the legal requirements for enrollment by anyone other than the natural parents. ‪There will also be information provided about an upcoming free legal clinic to establish necessary guardianships.

Larrissa Moore, general counselor at JPS, said they are eager to share this information.

“We do have a lot of families within our district that do have a need to obtain guardianship to have the legal rights to make decision for the children,” said Moore. “We just want to be there to help.”

In order to register the child for school, Moore said guardians would need legal documentations or some form of custody to start enrollment at JPS.

Registration for the district is currently open for the 2022-23 school year.