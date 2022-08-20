JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) held a recruitment brunch for prospective teachers at Van Winkle Elementary.

Teachers are needed now more than ever in Mississippi. The recruitment efforts were focused on finding teachers for Van Winkle's early childhood program.

“We’re still on an uphill climb as far as reaching out to our teachers, assistant teachers, trying to build our recruitment program. However, it’s awesome because the individuals who are here today are actually wanting to come on to be a part of our wonderful program,” said Felicia Thomas, the Early Childhood Director with JPS.

Mississippi is facing a teacher shortage that affects every grade level in the state.