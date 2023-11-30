JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students and staff at a Jackson middle school will report to another school on Thursday, November 30.

As a precautionary measure, the students and staff from Chastain Middle School are being transported to Whitten Middle School for the instructional day. Officials with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said this will give facilities staff more time to ensure the safety at the school.

At the end of the day, students will be transported home by bus. Those who normally walk home and are car riders will be returned to a safe area near Chastain after dismissal.

This comes after staff detected a gas scent at Chastain on Wednesday, November 30. Students and staff were evacuated to Grace City Church.

JPS officials said students and staff were later relocated to Kirksey Middle School for the remainder of the day.

An investigation by JPS facilities staff revealed that the activation of heating elements in the school’s HVAC units appear to have caused the gas-like odor. Officials said Atmos Energy conducted an inspection of every unit and gas line, and they confirmed that there was no actual gas leak at the school.