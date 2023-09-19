JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – A parent was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to the campus of Provine High School in Jackson.

Officials with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a disturbance that involved a group of students happened on Monday, September 18 during school dismissal.

According to JPS officials, a parent of one of the students involved approached the school grounds with a gun in the presence of both staff and students.

A call was placed to authorities, and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody by JPS Campus Enforcement.

JPS officials said students were relocated inside the school building. No students or staff members were injured during the incident.