JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with CONTACT the Crisis Line, Working Together Jackson will offer a mental health warmline specifically for Jackson Public School District (JPS) students and their families who need emotional support during these troubling times.

JPS scholars and their families can call (601) 713-4358 anytime, seven days a week between noon and 8:00 p.m.

This resource has been in place since September 2020 when it was created as the result of a collaboration between Working Together Jackson and CONTACT the Crisis Line in response to the increase in mental health struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONTACT the Crisis Line also offers 24 hours per day/7 day a week telephone crisis counseling to everyone at (601) 713-4357.