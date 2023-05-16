JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Mississippi school district will receive funds to increase access to school-based mental health services.

The funds are part of $95 million that were awarded to 35 states in the country. The awards were funded by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), which President Biden signed into law on June 25, 2022.

In Mississippi, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will receive $416,342.

The Department of Education (Department) has awarded $286 million across 264 grantees in 48 states and territories to boost the training, hiring, and diversification of mental health professionals through two grants – the School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) grant program and Mental Health Service Professional (MHSP) grant program.