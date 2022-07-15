JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) are calling on all parents to begin registering their new or returning scholars for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students returning with special circumstances, such as non-parental, foster, McKenney Vento and shared residency must schedule an appointment on the website. The office is located in the Poindexter Administrative Complex located at 1017 Robinson Street.

For a complete list of required documents for registration, call (601)-960-8852 during normal business hours. The first day of school for scholars is Monday, August 8,

Click here to begin the enrollment process. Parents should click on the enrollment tab. This tab will prompt the enrollment and registration site. Select the enrollment type from the following selections: New Student Registration, Returning Student Registration, Pre-K Student Registration, or Kindergarten Student Registration.