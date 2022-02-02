JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School District (JPS) leaders said some schools are still experiencing low or no water pressure.

The following schools will report to in-person learning at alternate sites on Thursday, February 3, 2022:

Marshall Elementary to Lake Elementary

Wilkins Elementary to Van Winkle Elementary

Breakfast and lunch will be served at the hosting school sites.

In-person learning will resume at the following schools with restored water pressure: