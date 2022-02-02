JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School District (JPS) leaders said some schools are still experiencing low or no water pressure.
The following schools will report to in-person learning at alternate sites on Thursday, February 3, 2022:
- Marshall Elementary to Lake Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary to Van Winkle Elementary
Breakfast and lunch will be served at the hosting school sites.
In-person learning will resume at the following schools with restored water pressure:
- Key Elementary
- Peeples Middle
- Whitten Middle
- Wingfield High