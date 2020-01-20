JPS special programs are accepting applications

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District’s special programs are now accepting applications until Saturday, February 15.
JPS special programs are now accepting applications until Saturday, February 15. Visit the Special Programs Enrollment Page to learn more and apply: https://t.co/lyle2gIIMI. pic.twitter.com/CHWxoLpEbT— JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) January 20, 2020
Click here, to visit the Special Programs Enrollment Page to learn more and apply.