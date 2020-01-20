JPS special programs are accepting applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District’s special programs are now accepting applications until Saturday, February 15.

Click here, to visit the Special Programs Enrollment Page to learn more and apply.

