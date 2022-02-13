JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Jackson Public Schools (JPS) students interested in a career in the entertainment industry had the opportunity of a lifetime on Saturday, February 12.

Entertainment industry professionals taught JPS students about industry tips and tricks during a workshop.

“I really wanted to offer a place for parents and students to not only learn about performing arts, film and theater, but also about how to start a career,” said Amiable Productions Chief Executive Officer Amaia Edwards.

Edwards said she’s had this vision for a long time. She wants to close the gap and allow students to learn more about the entertainment industry.

“There’s a lot of gimmicks out there that say you need to pay thousands of dollars and you need to do this to get your kids on Nickelodeon. Today, I’m hoping to dispel those rumors and equip the parents and students with first-hand knowledge,” said Edwards.

Casting Director Matthew Morgan also shared his tips on how to make it to the big screen.

“I love sharing what I do. That’s just part of my nature as a person. I like seeing the reward of what I said come back to me when these kids audition for me. When I see their self-tapes, I see little pieces of what I’ve told them,” said Morgan.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to get to do something you’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said student Brooklynn Jefferson.

With hard work, the students could become Mississippi’s next movie stars.