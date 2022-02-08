JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School (JPS) students enrolled in the Simulation and Animation Design Program at the JPS Career Development Center created a national award-winning app for the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

Micah Collette, Avery Johnson, and Mikela Nelson won first place in the competition, while Jamarion Gipson, Jalen Rees, and Nicholas Rees won second place. Congressman Bennie Thompson, US House of Representatives for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, will recognize these scholars for their achievement.

Courtesy: JPS

Courtesy: JPS

This year’s winning app, called Kandl, is designed to help people who struggle with social anxiety and other related disorders. Kandl’s primary focus is to support the mental health of individuals, primarily in their teenage years.