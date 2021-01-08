JPS Superintendent addresses back-to-school plans for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soon, Jackson Public School students will have the option of returning to campus or continuing distance education. Although cases are on the rise, the superintendent said this wasn’t an easy decision.

Superintendent Eric Green said the reality is that distance education doesn’t work for every student but the decision to return to school and open its doors was not one he made very lightly.

In less than two weeks, the doors at all JPS schools will be back open, but not every seat will be filled.

“70 or so percent of our families are choosing to be virtual and that’s a good thin,” said Superintendent Green.

A survey was sent out asking families which worked better, in person or distance learning, for a majority, distance education is working but some needed a different option.

“It wasn’t working for everyone. Not everyone was connected not everyone has the structures and support at home, not everyone learns best in that mode at home by themselves without a teacher or some other caring adult with them to guide them through their learning.”

In preparation of teachers, staff and students coming back to campus, JPS is taking lengthy measures to make sure everyone returning feels safe.

“We’ve got the touchless sanitizer stations in all of the schools. uh sanitizer in all of the classrooms and offices we’ve got antibacterial wipes. our custodians have been learning over the next several months how to use the electrostatic fogging disinfectant machines.”

Cleaning will happen throughout the day, with a deep cleansing after school. Masks will also be required with planned mask breaks and temperature taking is required.

“We’ll be taking temperatures as they enter the building. even those riding the busses will be taking their temps. there we will isolate scholars that have elevated temps.”

Superintendent Green said if someone does get sick, they will have to quarantine along with anyone they came in contact with.

For those who have chosen to go back to school, they’ll go back to school January 19.

Superintendent Green also added JPS has learned a lot from distance learning and is planning to use it in the future to cater education to its students.

