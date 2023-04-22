JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On April 18, Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene presented a proposal to the Board of Trustees for school construction and proposed relocations and consolidations for the 2023-24 school year.

JPS has received funding to address the lingering impacts of COVID-19 on education from the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

Officials with the district said part of the funds will be used to remediate school buildings, including installing new HVAC systems, restroom renovations and outdoor learning spaces.

Proposed School Moves:

Brinkley Middle School will consolidate with Lanier High School , and Lanier will be reconfigured to serve grades 7-12 to strengthen its enrollment.

will consolidate with , and will be reconfigured to serve grades 7-12 to strengthen its enrollment. Powell Middle School will shift to Brinkley Middle School while facility challenges are addressed; Brinkley’s 6th-grade cohort will shift to Powell Middle School .

will shift to while facility challenges are addressed; 6th-grade cohort will shift to . Pecan Park Elementary School’s kindergarten through 2 nd graders will shift to Lake Elementary and 3 rd through 5 th graders will shift to Johnson Elementary while facility challenges are addressed.

kindergarten through 2 graders will shift to and 3 through 5 graders will shift to while facility challenges are addressed. Baker Elementary will consolidate and shift full enrollment to Shirley Elementary.

will consolidate and shift full enrollment to Jim Hill High School will utilize its 9 th Grade Academy building, Isable Elementary , and Northwest Jackson IB Middle School while facility challenges are addressed.

will utilize its 9 Grade Academy building, , and while facility challenges are addressed. To accommodate Jim Hill High School, Isable Elementary School’s pre-kindergarten through 2nd graders will shift to Lester Elementary and 3rd through 5th graders will shift to Marshall Elementary.

The district will host several meetings to discuss the proposed changes. The meetings will take place at the following locations:

Baker Elementary – Monday, April 24 @ 5:30 p.m. (300 E. Santa Clair Street, Jackson, MS 39212)

– Monday, April 24 @ 5:30 p.m. (300 E. Santa Clair Street, Jackson, MS 39212) Pecan Park Elementary – Tuesday, April 25 @ 5:30 p.m. (415 Claiborne Avenue, Jackson, MS 39209)

– Tuesday, April 25 @ 5:30 p.m. (415 Claiborne Avenue, Jackson, MS 39209) Isable Elementary – Wednesday, April 26 @ 5:30 p.m. (1716 Isable Street, Jackson, MS 39204)

– Wednesday, April 26 @ 5:30 p.m. (1716 Isable Street, Jackson, MS 39204) Jim Hill High – Thursday, April 27 @ 5:30 p.m. (2185 Coach Fred Harris Street, Jackson MS 39204)

– Thursday, April 27 @ 5:30 p.m. (2185 Coach Fred Harris Street, Jackson MS 39204) Lanier High/Brinkley Middle – Monday, May 1 @ 5:30 p.m. (833 Maple Street, Jackson, MS 39203)

– Monday, May 1 @ 5:30 p.m. (833 Maple Street, Jackson, MS 39203) Powell Middle School – Thursday, May 4 @ 5:30 p.m. (3566 Livingston Road, Jackson, MS 39213)

– Thursday, May 4 @ 5:30 p.m. (3566 Livingston Road, Jackson, MS 39213) Northwest Jackson IB Middle – Thursday, May 11 @ 5:30 p.m. (7020 Highway 49 North, Jackson, MS 39213)

The proposal has not been approved by the Board of Trustees, and it will not take effect until it has board approval.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday, May 2 at the regular board meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the board room located at 621 South State Street.