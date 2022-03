JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Public Schools will be hosting an in-person job fair on Saturday, April 23, at Cardozo Middle School.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The district is seeking applicants for the following positions:

Teaching

Food Service

Maintenance

Transportation

A signing bonus up to $10,000 is available for qualified teachers.