JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will host a staff recruitment event for the JPS-Hinds Pre-K Collaborative on Saturday, August 20.

JPS leaders will be looking to recruit teachers, teacher assistants and bus monitors. During the brunch, attendees will hear from current JPS teachers, staff and leadership about the benefits of working at JPS, including a sign-on bonus for Pre-K staff.

Registration for the event is required. Text “TEACH” to (866)-510-0973 to register now. Space is limited. Seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Van Winkle Elementary School at 655 Whiting Road in Jackson.