JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will host a STEAM Expo Event on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event will be held at the Jackson Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Organizers wanted to find a way for scholars to get more excited about the reading initiative and decided that this year’s ‘Growing Proficient Readers through Celebrating Literacy through STEAM’ kick-off would be the perfect way to do so.

Jackson Public Schools (JPS), the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM), and several resource vendors will provide participants the opportunity to engage in several exciting activities with and giveaway free books to scholars.

“We are so excited to be able to come out and share with children and families some steam experiences,” said Monique Ealey, director of Education & Programs at MCM.

Parents and teachers are also invited to attend to take part in parent engagement sessions.

“We have so many exciting things planned, and we really want everybody to come out and enjoy this experience,” said Zackery Hodge, an academic coach for JPS.

This event is free and open to Jackson-metro students, parents, and teachers. Concessions will also be available for purchase.