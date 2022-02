JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be hosting two virtual forums about signs and symptoms of depression.

Students, parents, JPS team members and community partners are invited to attend. Counselors and social workers with Marion Counseling Services will hold the forums on Monday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Click here to join the Zoom meetings. The meeting ID is 883 9818 9847 and the passcode is yn55di.