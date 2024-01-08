JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) provided an update on the agreement between Union Station and Greyhound in Jackson.

The Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) will use Union Station as a way to build economic growth in the capital city.

Thompson said $2.1 million was invested into the future of Greyhound.

“With this $2.1 million investment that we’ve offered JRA as a down payment on bringing this transportation hub back, I’m excited for that. I’m excited for this part of Jackson because it’s important for people to understand the historical significance of where we are,” the congressman said.

Greyhound returned to the City of Jackson in December 2023.