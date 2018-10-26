JSU Alumni Launches Major Fundraising Campaign

The JSU alumni is pushing to raise $5 million dollars within two years.

Jackson State University’s National Alumni Association is launching its Millions of Eyes on Excellence Fundraising Campaign.

They successfully raised one million on June 30th, so JSU President William B. Bynum Jr. is challenging the alumni to raise $5 million for the new campaign.

The goal is to raise $2.5 million a year over the next two years by asking all alumni to give $10.40 monthly or $125 or more by June 30, 2019, and do the same thing again during the next fiscal year.

The funds raised will support student scholarships, athletics and academic programs. Each donor can decide where they want their money to go.

To make a donation to the Millions of Eyes on Excellence Fundraising Campaign, visit www.jsums.edu/giveonline.

Checks should be made payable to the JSU Development Foundation, P.O. Box 17144, Jackson, MS 39217. Please note “Millions of Eyes on Excellence” on the memo line.