JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) named Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony as the temporary acting president. Officials haven’t released any details regarding reason behind the change.

One alum shared that they feel left in the dark about the entire situation.

“Allegedly, he turned in a letter of resignation. So, if he turned in a letter of resignation, why is he still here? Also, if it was bad enough to put him on administrative leave, then we deserve to know what’s going on,” said Gean Tucker-Johnson, an alum.

“We have the right to know. We’re trusting the institution with our money, our financial aid. So, we need to know if it has something to do with funds, if it has something to do with misconduct. You don’t just put something out like that. ‘Oh, we just put him on administrative leave, but we’re not going to tell you why.’ I don’t feel like its fair to us. It shows that there is no empathy for us, in my opinion, and I just feel like we need to do better,” said Yavandale Griffin, a student at JSU.

The IHL will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular Board meeting later this month.