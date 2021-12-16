JSU alum’s $50K endowment to support students studying special education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University alum Marcus A. Thompson has established a $50,000 scholarship endowment that will help pay for tuition, textbooks, supplies and other fees for eligible Mississippi natives who are studying special education.

The Thelma Thompson Endowed Scholarship is in memory of Marcus’ grandmother, who had a daughter with Down syndrome. Although that daughter was Marcus’ aunt, he said she was more like a sister. Also, the endowment pays homage to the late Dorothy McCoy, a teacher who had worked diligently with his special-needs aunt/sister.

Marcus Thompson is a senior director of sales for a life science company of pharmaceutical and diagnostic devices in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“As a first priority, the endowment will be used for anyone who has an interest in special education.” However, it also would be available for other qualified education majors,” said Thompson.

Special-education majors and Mississippi natives will get priority for the scholarship. The other qualifications are as follows:

Must be a sophomore, junior or senior

Must have a minimum 2.5 GPA

Must provide a letter of recommendation from a JSU faculty

The principal amount will be eligible for matching funds through Title III.