JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) received a $90,054 award from The National Science Foundation.

The funds were awarded to “Track 1” for Planning or Conference Grant, CO2 Sequestration and Storage using Vetiver Grass on Coastal Wetlands. The project is under the direction of Ramzi Kafoury.

The goal of the project is to address sustainably-built environments through the development of drivers research teams that will design projects based on this challenge.