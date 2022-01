JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to the water pressure issues in the City of Jackson, Jackson State University (JSU) leaders made changes to operations for Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

According to officials, classes on the main campus, the 101 Building, and the eCenter will all be conducted online. Non-essential workers will work virtually.

Classes at the Jackson Medical Mall and the Universities Center can continue in-person instruction and operations.