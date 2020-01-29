JSU Day at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff members, alumni, and students from Jackson State University visited the Mississippi State Capitol to network with lawmakers.

JSU thanked elected officials for their service and solicited their continued support of projects that will enhance the institution. Students also showcased some of the university’s academic successes.

Jackson State University President William Bynum said, “What we’re trying to do is take a day during the legislative session in order to thank the legislature for all they’ve done for Jackson State. We want to also let them know that we’re an outstanding investment. We’re also highlighting our school of education.”