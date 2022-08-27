JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held its annual Crop Drop service project at Blackburn Middle School.

The line stretched almost all the way down to Ellis Avenue. Dozens of volunteers came out to help. Students say they’re glad to help their community.

“When I’m given the opportunity, I like to just go out and help where it’s needed because that’s what you have to do.”

“I love giving back to the community. Besides getting community service hours, it’s nice to see smiles on the community’s face.”

KHALIYA ERVIN/ ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT/COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT:

“We do this annually just to give back to the community and to give back to the community… We’ve seen a lot of smiles, a lot of people are happy, especially with the boil water crisis right now. Us giving out this water is helping others, not having to go to the store and look for it.” said Administrative Assistant Khaliya Ervin.

The goal was to donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons and 1,000 cases of water.