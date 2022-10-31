JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday.

Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium.

The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated the scene.

“Security needs to be in place in and outside the stadium,” said Erin Bickens, a JSU Football fan. “It’s a shame that we can’t even enjoy the game because we have to be too concerned about our cars now.”

“You would think that that particular area would be safe, but I guess not,” said Malcolm Palmer, another JSU Football Fan. “I think they thought it was a easy target because it’s so far from the stadium which high security needs to be at the most especially on busy game days.”

As of Monday, October 31, no arrests have been made.