JSU football player charged with vehicular manslaughter

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University football player is charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash, killing a pedestrian.

Tiffany Harris, 36, died April 18 after she was hit by a car on Siwell Road and Byram Drive, police said.

According to the Byram Police Department, 21-year-old Trevarius Clark was driving a vehicle that struck Harris as she was walking near the road. Clark was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

After an investigating, evidence led to the criminal charge and charges were filed in August 2019.

Clark was arrested on October 29 and released on bond on October 31.

He awaits his preliminary hearing before the case will be sent to a Hinds County Grand Jury.