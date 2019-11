JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson State University football players have been arrested for robbery.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department inmate list, 20-year-old Jakaiszer Glass and 21-year-old Carl Jones were arrested on November 11.

As of Tuesday, both Glass and Jones were on the JSU football roster.

The students have been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.

Stay with 12 News for more information.