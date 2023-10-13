JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming game is on Saturday, October 14. However, students, alumni and the JSU community are gearing up for a big event on Friday, October 13.

There were food trucks, vendors and music on Jackson State’s plaza.

“The Legacy Continues” is the theme for this year’s homecoming. The JSU community said they’re enriching the history of the university and leaving behind something positive for the next generation.

The Tigers will take on Alabama State on Saturday, October 14 at The Vet. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.