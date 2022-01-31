JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) received a $75,000 grant from 3M to fund the Pathway to Academic and Technology Success program (PATS).

PATS is a collaboration between the Division of Academic Affairs, Athletics and Research and Economic Development groups to successfully place students on path for a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.

The program also includes mental health resources to help students successfully transition to college.

“It gives us a great boost in ensuring our students matriculate successfully,” said Research and Economic Development Assistant Vice President Almesha L. Campbell.