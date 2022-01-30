JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held its annual Crop Drop on Saturday, January 29.

This year, the Drop created longer lines. Students, faculty and volunteers said they felt good making a difference in their community.

“It has a huge impact on the community. There is a lot going on right now. The prices are up, the cost of living is up and people need a little bit of relief to help things move forward. Knowing the school is willing to come out and help and relieve the pressure of buying groceries, that’s a major impact for the community,” said JSU student Lee Payton.

JSU gave out over a thousand bunches of greens, bags of sweet potatoes and canned goods.