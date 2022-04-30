JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held their 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, April 30.

Hundreds of graduates walked across the stage at Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. This year’s keynote speaker was the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and the Environment, Dr. Homer Wilkes.

Graduates said they’re looking forward to what the future holds for them.

“Today is crazy. I’m graduating in three years, so it’s a little bit nerve-wracking. It definitely means a lot to be able to be a first generation college grad. I’m ready for the real world, ready to take on these new accomplishments and ready to see what the real world brings me,” said graduate Masiel Vargas.

“For me, it’s just the first step. I already know what I’m doing next. I’m going to graduate school to get my master’s. It means a lot of things, but it’s just a good achievement for me to get this degree. My biggest takeaway from college is it shows you how to be an adult,” said graduate Dorian Bruce.

Graduates and their families said it was one day they’ll never forget.