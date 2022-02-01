JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program launched on Tuesday with select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Jackson State University (JSU) student Jay’La Manor, a junior business major from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ezra Snell II, a sophomore sociology major from Clinton, Mississippi, will represent the institution.

FedEx leaders, school presidents, and student program participants will participate in a special ceremonial presentation during the ringing of The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, February 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

“Jackson State University is honored to ring the closing bell with FedEx and fellow HBCU representatives at the New York Stock Exchange in recognition of the new FedEx Student Ambassador Program,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “We thank FedEx for their commitment to building a diverse talent pipeline, which is reflective of the type of meaningful relationships we must continue to foster between corporate America and our institutions.”

Student participants were selected from the following HBCUs:

Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.)

Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)

LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tenn.)

Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Miss.)

Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.)

Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX.)

Miles College (Fairfield, Ala.)

Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, N.C.)

The program will officially kick off in March, with the first cohort of students who will participate in virtual and hybrid meetings. The intent is to introduce a new cohort each year, to align with the five-year commitment to HBCUs that FedEx announced last year.

The students will have the opportunity to participate in seminars designed to provide empowerment, engagement, and education; plus, access to resources that will hopefully offer them an edge as they prepare to enter the workforce after college.