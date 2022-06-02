JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Fall 2022, Jackson State University (JSU) will make access to a higher education a little easier for 2,000 first-time-in-college freshmen through the new Tiger Ready Scholarship.

The one-time award of up to $1,000 will be given to incoming students who have not received other scholarships to defray the cost of tuition.

“Enrolling and paying for college can be an eye-opening experience for many families who are sending students off for the first time,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Josiah J. Sampson, III, Ph.D. “Even though Jackson State has made the conscious effort to hold our tuition flat for the past three years to remain the affordable, high quality educational choice, we know many students will still need help with upfront costs. The Tiger Ready Scholarship is designed to be the boost to help make ends meet.”

Eligible freshmen must meet the following criteria:

Must be admitted to Jackson State University.

Must not have received any other university scholarships.

Must be scheduled for Fall 2022 classes by July 15.

The award will be applied to the account balances of the first 2,000 first-time freshmen to successfully complete their registration.

For more information, please contact JSU Enrollment Management at enrollment@jsums.edu or visit www.jsums.edu/enrollmentmangement.