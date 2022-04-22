JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Meridian Community College (MCC) are collaborating to provide MCC students, who finish their two-year degrees, with a seamless transfer to JSU.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., and Thomas M. Huebner, Ph.D., president of MCC, signed the agreement on Friday, April 22, while surrounded by faculty and staff from both institutions.

MCC offers more than 40 areas of study, including healthcare-related fields and manufacturing-focused programs. JSU has over 90 areas of study, 45 undergraduate programs, 35 master’s programs, one specialist program and 13 doctoral programs.

The partnership between the two institutions ensures cohesiveness in curriculums, which helps foster a harmonious transfer.

Currently, MCC has a program where students can attend four semesters tuition-free. Those students can then apply for JSU’s Phi Theta Kappa transfer scholarship, which also provides four tuition-free semesters.

“That would give them their associate’s degree and a baccalaureate degree at zero cost, students with associate degrees have a higher completion rate when starting a baccalaureate program. So this partnership can allow MCC transfer students to have no real cost to complete their education. We’re helping to change the student’s financial status because they don’t have these looming loans to pay back at either institution for either degree ,” says Josiah Sampson, Ph.D., vice president of enrollment at JSU.