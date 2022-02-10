JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Housatonic Community College (HCC) in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have partnered to help HCC graduates transfer to Jackson State.

JSU leaders said the agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at JSU after completing their two-year degree at HCC.

“This memorandum of understanding solidifies our commitment to helping HCC students elevate to the next level of their educational journey,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, JD. “It also reinforces our mission of being a student-success driven institution creating a diverse pipeline of talent that helps fuel our nation’s economy.”

Leaders of both colleges signed the MoU on February 3 at HCC. The MoU allows HCC students to transfer credits and enroll at JSU at the in-state tuition rate.