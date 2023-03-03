JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Political Science student has become the first student from Jackson State University (JSU) to be named a Truman Scholarship finalist.

Each year, the Harry S. Truman Foundation awards 55-65 students $30,000 to apply toward graduate education in various public service fields.

Maisie Brown was chosen from 705 applicants and 275 institutions who applied for the distinguished award. The Jackson native is one of three finalists from a Mississippi institution.

“Maisie Brown is a wonderful person, student, and leader. We in the Department of Political Science are thrilled that she is a Truman Scholarship finalist,” stated Department of Political Science Chair Maurice Mangum, Ph.D. “She has an excellent academic background, is a fierce advocate for social justice, and has a bright future.”

Brown has been featured in several publications such as Glamour Magazine, Teen Vogue, and Essence for her organizational work during the Jackson water crisis. She leads the Jackson branch of a student-founded nonprofit reproductive justice organization that provides feminine hygiene products to women in need. She also serves as the advocacy and organizing coordinator for the ACLU of Mississippi.

“I am very excited because two students from HBCUs were among the finalist, and it’s nice to be a part of that representation. I just want to help set the standard and expose people to what’s out there, and hopefully, I can help others get to this point,” Brown stated. “I want to share my application experience with them and offer any kind of assistance they may need.”

Brown and the remaining finalist will now undergo interviews with the Harry S. Truman Foundation’s regional review panels between March 2 and April 4. Her interview will be conducted in Nashville on March 20.