JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26.

The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders.

Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these university leaders, including Hudson, have exhibited a continuous pattern of failing to respect shared governance, transparency, accountability and have worked outside of professional norms that have broad implications.”

Hudson responded by stating that he’s committed to the university. He noted that JSU has achieved milestones like increasing the school’s cash reserves and provided pay raises.

I look forward to working with the entire body of the faculty senate to address any concerns. Shared governance, academic prominence and student success are common goals that we mutually agree are essential to the growth of our institution. To date, we’ve achieved many successful milestones, including increasing the university’s cash reserves from under 40 days in 2020 to over 100 days currently, addressing stagnant salaries by providing pay raises for faculty and staff for two consecutive years, a banner year in research resulting in $65.8 million in research awards, and the successful decennial review of our regional accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. These types of achievements only happen through working together. I’m proud of what my administration has been able to accomplish to date, and I am committed to continuing the work to collaboratively execute the strategic plan to make Jackson State the best institution it can be. JSU President Thomas Hudson

Some faculty members expressed disappointment in the faculty senate’s vote. One said Hudson helped the university recovery after the former president.

According to the newspaper, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning will likely investigate the claims of the faculty senate.