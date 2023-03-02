JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) has placed Thomas Hudson, president of Jackson State University (JSU), on administrative leave with pay, effective immediately. Officials did not release any additional details about why Hudson was placed on administrative leave.

In January 2023, the Clarion Ledger reported that the JSU faculty senate expressed no confidence in Hudson during a meeting.

The IHL named Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony as temporary acting president of JSU at its meeting held on Thursday in Jackson, effective immediately. Hayes-Anthony currently serves as Chair and Professor, Department of Journalism and Media Studies, at JSU.

“We are grateful that Dr. Hayes-Anthony has agreed to serve as Acting President,” said Tom Duff, president of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. “As alumnus and long-time administrator and faculty member at the university, she understands the campus, its students, its challenges and opportunities.”

Hayes-Anthony has served as chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at JSU since 2015. She served as professor of Communications and chair of the Department of Communications at Belhaven University from 1998 until 2015.

The Jackson native was the first African-American female news anchor on WJTV 12 News.

The IHL will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular Board meeting later this month.