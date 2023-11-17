JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) provided WJTV 12 News with a redacted copy of the incident report filed on the night of Jaylen Burns’ murder.

WJTV 12 News filed a public records request for the report on Wednesday, November 15 and received the report on Friday, November 17.

While part of the report is redacted, we did receive the full murder investigative report, which read in part, “This investigation discovered that the incident started with a verbal then physical altercation then ended with gunfire to which Mr. Burns was shot.”

The report stated that “several arrests have been made based on evidence recovered in this investigation.” It also stated that other arrests would follow.

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

The two men, who were charged in connection to the shooting death of Burns have been released from custody.

On Monday, November 13, Jamison Kelly, Jr., appeared in court. Hinds County Judge James Bell ruled that there was no evidence at this moment linking Kelly to the crime of accessory to murder after the fact.

Kelly was said to have driven Joshua Brown away from the scene at the time of the ruling. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told WJTV 12 News that Brown was released from jail on Friday, November 10.

Bell reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and that the ruling does not mean that Kelly is exempt from whatever the investigation may find.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

According to Burns’ father, his son was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short. Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.