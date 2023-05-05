JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) awarded $9.7 million to 14 projects in 10 states, including Mississippi. The money is part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) grant program, which focuses on the repair of historic structures on campuses of HBCUs.

“These grants enable historic educational institutions to preserve the story of African American education and the campuses where new experiences and stories continue to evolve today,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “Through the Historically Black Colleges and Universities grants program, the National Park Service supports our HBCUs in the preservation of their historic campus structures and history.”

In Mississippi, Jackson State University (JSU) will receive $500,000 for a project at the historic Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Congress appropriated funding for the HBCUs Grant Program in Fiscal Year 2022 through the Historic Preservation Fund.