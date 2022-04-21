JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) received a $50,000 donation from Joe N. Tatum, JSU alumnus and distinguished attorney, for the College of Business. The funds will be used to provide students with the concrete life skills necessary to function within the business world.

“We are truly grateful for this generous donation. It is through alumni like Joe Tatum we have an opportunity to reflect on the fruits of our labor as an institution. This is the epitome of what we do: build up industry leaders who then pour back into our community as a way to say thank you,” said Thomas K. Hudson, president of JSU. “We will continue to strengthen our alumni outreach base and look forward to utilizing this financial resource to enhance the academic experience for our College of Business students.”

Tatum shared that he felt compelled to donate out of strong desire to see JSU flourish and hope to meet students’ needs through strengthened alumni outreach and consistent financial investments.

“My experience at Jackson State literally set the course for how things have played out for me. It was at Jackson State that I learned how to engage with people, how to dress and how to conduct business,” said Tatum.