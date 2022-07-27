JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Office of Community Engagement received $650,000 from the National Park Service (NPS) to renovate the historic campus landmarks.

JSU was rewarded this grant prior to 2022 HBCU grant program to assist with renovations amongst all Historically Black Colleges & Universities. This program seek to assist 21 preserved projects amongst nine different states.

Congress appropriates funds for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund, which uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases in the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf to assist a broad range of preservation projects without using tax dollars.

The funding for JSU will be used for the university’s Ayer Hall and the Council of Federated Organizations Center.

Heather Deene, Ph.D, director of Community Engagement at JSU, said she is thrilled about the opportunity to continue the spread of the university’s legacy by fulfilling the funds in the repairs and reconstructions of the selected buildings.

“This is a very competitive grant, so we’re excited to be fully funded for building renovations,” said Deene. “These will include roofing repairs, HVAC repairs, and additional build maintenance.”

JSU is looking forward to sticking with their plan to improve the campus for the sake of their students.

Leaders of JSU are hoping to start constructing within the upcoming school year.