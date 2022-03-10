JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is the recipient of a $75,000 education endowment named for the late Stephen F. Mason.

Mason was the 17th pastor of the Greater Pearlie Grove M.B. Church and a JSU alum who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1976.

The scholarship will be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, supplies and other fees included in the cost of education for eligible students.

To be eligible for the Stephen F. Mason Education Scholarship(s), candidates must meet the following criteria: