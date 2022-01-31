JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $300,000 arts and entertainment grant from The Propel Center and Apple will be granted to Jackson State University (JSU) to enable the university’s music students to explore aspirations and develop careers in the music industry.

According to JSU leaders, students from the university’s music department will be selected to participate in the Cortez Bryant Foundation’s Creative Leadership for the Music Industry Professional Pipeline Program.

The grant will allow students to engage with music executives and have the opportunity to travel to Atlanta to use full support of Apple resources.

“The project is merging creativity and technology to provide a signature comprehensive learning experience for our students who are looking to a future in music and entertainment. This is the beginning of our effort to develop the next wave of music industry professionals,” said JSU Provost Alisa Mosley, Ph.D.

JSU was one of 15 HBCUs selected from more than 40 applicants that submitted proposals during the first round of grant awards by the Propel Center.