JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Regions Bank have partnered to launch a personalized debit card that allows the campus community to show their tiger pride for Jackson State.

“Establishing partnerships with financial institutions and developing affinity cards/debit cards has been a work in progress for the Auxiliary Enterprises team. We are committed to enhancing the brand recognition of Jackson State University,” said Kamesha Hill, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises at Jackson State University.

The JSU card is available exclusively to Regions’ customers. Existing customers can order the card through Regions branches, by calling 1-800-REGIONS, or through the online Regions YourPix Studio.

The JSU debit card can be used with all Regions Bank personal checking accounts, including checking accounts for students.