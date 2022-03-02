JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University’s (JSU) Department of Theatre will host the play “Afro Angel.”

The play was written by Prince Duren, director of theatre, and the central themes of the production deal with issues in urban inner-city life, such as gentrification, economic inequality, and PTSD.

The play will be held at JSU, in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium. General admission is $12.

The dates and times are listed below: